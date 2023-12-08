Man dies in industrial accident on Mankato rooftop

A man died Thursday in an industrial accident on a Mankato rooftop.

Mankato Public Safety responded to 155 Chestnut St at 9:22 a.m. for an unresponsive male on the roof who had reportedly been doing repairs.

Emergency personnel could not immediately enter the scene until Xcel Energy confirmed it was safe, according to a press release. When crews were allowed access, they found the man was deceased.

The cause of the victim’s death is under investigation pending results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. His name has not yet been released.