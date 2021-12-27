Man discovered dead at Mankato park

Mankato police say a man was discovered dead in a Mankato park last week.

The body of a 67-year-old man was found in Jackson Street Park early Thursday morning, according to Dan Schisel, a police spokesman.

Police responded to the park at 3:38 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Schisel said the man was deceased when officers arrived on the scene.

Schisel confirmed the man had been reported missing from a Parkway Apartments address earlier that afternoon. The victim has not been identified.

Police were able to view surveillance video, and they don’t believe the man’s death was suspicious.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.