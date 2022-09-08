Man drowns after paddle boat sinks on Jackson County lake

A man drowned Sunday after a paddleboat sank on a Jackson County lake.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to a possible drowning on Pearl Lake after multiple witnesses called 911.

The body of the victim, Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina was recovered nearly three hours later by emergency personnel.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office press release says three people were reported to have been on the paddleboat, which submerged. Two of the occupants were able to swim back to shore, but Jones disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

A witness on a jet ski saw the commotion and drove to their location, according to the release. The witness dived into the water but was unable to locate Jones.

A number of local agencies assisted at the scene, including the Lakefield Fire Department, Arnold’s Park-Okoboji Search & Rescue Dive Time, and Jackson Fire Department.