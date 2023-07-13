Man drowns in Albert Lea lake, searcher injured

A man drowned Thursday morning at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea.

The victim was identified as Matthew Jay Anderson, 66, of Albert Lea.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person drowning at the Edgewater boat landing just before 11 a.m. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer was already on the lake and responded in his boat almost immediately, according to a press release.

Witnesses directed the officer to an area just east of the landing dock, where the water is about eight and a half feet deep. Search efforts began immediately using boats and divers.

Anderson’s body was discovered about an hour into the search.

The news release says a member of the Albert Lea Fire Department was injured during the search when he was struck with a hook from one of the bottom drags.