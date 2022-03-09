Man facing felony charges after fight at Mankato bar

A man is facing felony charges after a fight at a Mankato bar over the weekend.

Jarrell Jaray Graves, 34, was charged with felony counts of threats of violence and 4th-degree assault of a corrections employee.

Officers were dispatched to Rounder’s on early Saturday morning for a disturbance report. A criminal complaint says police arrived to find Graves and another man pushing and shoving each other. Graves appeared to be “extremely intoxicated,” according to the complaint.

Police say Graves refused to walk as officers escorted him to a squad car. A witness told officers that Graves had been kicked out of the bar earlier in the night, and had come back confrontational. Graves allegedly tried to punch the witness.

The complaint says Graves’ blood-alcohol content was at .24. Police determined that Graves could not go to a detox center because he was aggressive and uncooperative.

Graves allegedly told an officer that if police entered his cell he would “choke the f**k” out of them and that he is equipped to fight.

At the jail, Graves allegedly grabbed a correctional deputy’s hand with enough force to cause a visible injury.

Graves has also been charged with 5th-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.