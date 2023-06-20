Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say

GENOA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in southwestern Wisconsin after he drove away from a traffic stop with a deputy hanging from the man’s vehicle. Friday’s fatal shooting occurred after Vernon County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence in Genoa for a welfare check. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says a man was leaving when deputies arrived. Deputies made a traffic stop but the man began to drive away at high speed with a deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle. The department says a deputy fired, striking the man, who died at the scene. It was unclear if the deputy being dragged was the one who shot the man.