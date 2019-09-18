Man fatally shot by officer in St. Paul indentified

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a fight.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the man as 31-year-old Ronald Davis of St. Paul. An autopsy was performed Monday, but there are no preliminary findings yet and the death is still under investigation.

Authorities say the shooting happened after Davis rear-ended the officer’s marked SUV, then got out of his car and started fighting with the officer.

Authorities have not said whether Davis had a weapon when the St. Paul police officer shot him during the fight Sunday evening. Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the officer’s body camera was activated, but the video has not been released.

