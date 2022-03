A man found dead in a Mankato park in December died of natural causes, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The body of 67-year-old Jerome Madson was discovered by a passerby in Jackson Park in the early morning hours of December 23.

During a media briefing Monday, police said Madson had a Mankato residence at the time of his death. Police said he was reported missing from Parkway Apartments the afternoon before his body was discovered.