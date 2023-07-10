Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer was hiding from police, investigators say

BIWABIK, Minn. (AP) — Investigators say it appears that a man found dead in a freezer in Minnesota last month was hiding from police.

The body of 34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota, was found in a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in the town of Biwabik on June 26.

Police say in a news release that investigators believe Buschman was in the house hiding because there was an active warrant for his arrest. They believe he got into the freezer to hide on his own accord. Police say the freezer was an older model that could not be opened from the inside.