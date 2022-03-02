Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound In Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls Police are investigating a shooting death in the city.

Redwood Falls Police Department was dispatched Sunday night at about 10:28 p.m., to the 400 block of East Elm Street in Redwood Falls. There, officers found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

Redwood Falls Police say there is no concern for public safety, as this incident appeared to be an isolated event.

The death remains under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota State Patrol, Lower Sioux Police Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Anyone with further information should contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at (507)-637-4005.

Story Credit: KLGR