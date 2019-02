An investigation is underway after an man was found dead outside his Eagle Lake home.

Police responding to reports of an unresponsive man Saturday morning at 11 a.m. found 64-year-old Richard Sieberg deceased on his front steps. The home is on the 100 block of South 3rd Street.

Sieberg’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The Eagle Lake Police Department will investigate his death.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

