Man found with gunshot wound on I-94 in Brooklyn Center dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man found with a gunshot wound on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center later died from his injuries.

Commander Garett Flesland says officers were dispatched to I-94 just south of I-694 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While police say they are no longer seeking any individuals, several people at the scene were detained and detectives are conducting several interviews. According to jail records, a 42-year-old man was arrested.