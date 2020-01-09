Man gets 20 years in shootings of 2 South St. Paul officers

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A South St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in custody in connection with the 2018 shooting of two police officers.

Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Bilderback pleaded guilty in October to two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say that in July 2018, South St. Paul officers were called to a group home to conduct a welfare check on Bilderback when he pulled a shotgun from his car. He shot one officer in the back, neck and arm, and shot a second officer in the leg. He dropped his weapon after running out of ammunition.