Man gets 30 years for running over and killing girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Robbinsdale man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his girlfriend by running over her with a vehicle and dragging her.

Thirty-year-old Jordan Jefferson was sentenced Wednesday after a jury earlier found him guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of felony assault. Jefferson was accused of killing of 28-year-old Ochea Brown last May in north Minneapolis by running her over and continuing to drive with her body trapped under the vehicle.

Jefferson was also found guilty of assaulting Brown and another woman who was in the vehicle.