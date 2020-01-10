Man given 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting toddler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in South Dakota for sexually assaulting a toddler.

Seventy-eight-year-old Stephen Charles Schmidt earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. In an agreement with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed.

Schmidt was indicted by a Minnehaha County grand jury last March and sentenced in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 3-year-old girl told a family member she had been touched by Schmidt. She later changed her story and the case was dropped. Charges were refiled after Schmidt called law enforcement to confess.