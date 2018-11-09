Man Hit By 5 Vehicles on Highway 169

A Twin Cities man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by multiple vehicles on Hwy. 169 just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Crystal was headed south on Hwy. 169 when his Ford F150 struck a bridge near Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins.

The truck stalled and wound up facing the wrong direction on the right shoulder.

The man got out of his truck, at which point he was hit by a Chevy Impala. The collision launched him into the left lane of the highway and he was struck by four more vehicles, the crash report says.

Allina Ambulance transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Road conditions were slippery from snow and ice at the time of the crash.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mankato Police Seek Armed Robbers of SA This Morning Why Do We Eat More During Autumn? DWI Charges: Mankato Man Was Over 5x’s The Legal Limit Facebook Will Now Give You 10 Minutes to Unsend an Embarrassing Message Restaurant Serves ELF Spaghetti Breakfast Topped with Maple Syrup, Marshmallows, Pop Tarts STUDY: Parents Should Not Give Children Under 6 Medication to Treat Cough or Cold
Comments