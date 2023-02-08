Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.

The Cobalt driver, Samuel De Jesus Maldonado Espinosa, 23, of Claremont, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The Lexus driver, Florence Burdell Sheppard, 92, of Madison Lake, wasn’t injured.

The patrol report lists the crash time as 2:54 p.m.