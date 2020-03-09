Man hospitalized after Highway 5 crash in Sibley County

(Mankato, MN) – A man was hospitalized following a crash on Highway 5 in Sibley County Monday morning.

The state patrol says Benjamin Herrera Sosa, 48, of Andover, was transported to a hospital in Arlington with non-life threatening injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to a crash report, Sosa was driving a Nissan Altima south on County Rd 13 when his vehicle collided with a Dodge Charger that was westbound on Highway 5.

The Charger driver, 56-year-old Pamela Jo Middendorf, of Glencoe, wasn’t injured.

The crash time is listed as 5:52 a.m.