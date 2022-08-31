Man hospitalized after motorcycle vs deer crash south of Gaylord

A man was hospitalized following a motorcycle vs deer crash south of Gaylord Tuesday afternoon.

Dustin James Arredondo, 24, of Morton, was northbound on Highway 22 on a 2022 Harley Touring when the bike stuck a deer in Sibley Township.

Arredondo was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says Arredondo was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash time is listed as 1:40 p.m.