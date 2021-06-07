Man hospitalized after shooting in Redwood County

A man injured by gunfire in Redwood County Sunday was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence south of Belview at 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Responding deputies discovered an adult male with a single gunshot wound and provided life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived on the scene, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, then flown to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036.