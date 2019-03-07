Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover on Highway 13

(Mankato, MN) – A Waterville man required hospitalization following a single-vehicle rollover in Waseca County yesterday afternoon.

James Leo Harriman, 33, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 northbound on Highway 13 when the vehicle lost control on the snow and ice covered roadway, and entered the west ditch before rolling.

Harriman was transported to Mayo Clinic Waseca with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says the rollover was just north of New Richland just before 4 p.m.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)