Man in critical condition after suspected drug overdose in North Mankato

(North Mankato, MN) – Police say a man is in critical condition after a suspected drug overdose in North Mankato.

According to a press release, North Mankato Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Round Table Rd in Avalon Estates for a suspected drug overdose. The call came shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on-scene to find a 32-year-old man inside the home, and immediately administered Naloxone and began CPR. Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The man was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Mankato.

North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said there has been a recent increase in local overdoses. “This causes us great concern, as these substances can be lethal when taken, even in the smallest of amounts,” said Gullickson. “Are law enforcement continues to work diligently to find those who distribute this ‘poison’ in our communities.”

The incident is under investigation by North Mankato Police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.