Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man accused of pointing a gun at someone has been injured after exchanging gunfire with officers.

Police spokesman John Elder says the man was arrested Thursday morning on multiple counts of probable cause second-degree assault and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were “gunshot related” but not believed to be life-threatening.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Minneapolis has been the epicenter for calls for changes in policing and the police department has been the subject of a human rights investigation since the May 25 death of George Floyd.