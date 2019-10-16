Man injured in Cottonwood County crash with semi tractor

(Mankato, MN) – A man was injured Tuesday after in a crash in Cottonwood County at Storden.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamie Lee David, 36, of Storden, was southbound on County Road 5 and was crossing over Highway 30 when his Honda CRV was struck by a Peterbilt semi tractor heading east on the highway.

David suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital Westbrook for medical care.

The Peterbilt driver was Phillip Jordan Wieland, 26, of Le Center. Wieland wasn’t injured.

The state patrol’s crash time is 1:38 p.m.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © the Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)