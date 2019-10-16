      Weather Alert

Man injured in Cottonwood County crash with semi tractor

Oct 16, 2019 @ 3:02am

(Mankato, MN) – A man was injured Tuesday after in a crash in Cottonwood County at Storden.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamie Lee David, 36, of Storden, was southbound on County Road 5 and was crossing over Highway 30 when his Honda CRV was struck by a Peterbilt semi tractor heading east on the highway.

David suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital Westbrook for medical care.

The Peterbilt driver was Phillip Jordan Wieland, 26, of Le Center.  Wieland wasn’t injured.

The state patrol’s crash time is 1:38 p.m.

