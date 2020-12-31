Man injured in crash south of New Prague

A man was injured Wednesday in a crash south of New Prague.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 21 just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 21.

According to the crash report, a Chevy Venture was pulling onto Highway 13, and a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when the two vehicles collided.

The Venture driver, William Earl Boysen, 72, of Webster, was transported to Fairview Ridges in Burnsville with non-life threatening injuries.

Terry Dwayne Cook III, 21, of New Prague, was driving the F-150. Neither Cook nor his two-year-old passenger was injured in the crash.