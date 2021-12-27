Man injured when ATV, ambulance collide in Minnesota Lake

A man was injured last week when an ATV and an ambulance collided in Minnesota Lake.

The crash happened at Highway 22 and Grove St at about 5:30 p.m.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was northbound on Highway 22 and the 2005 John Deere ATV was eastbound on Grove St, attempting to cross the highway when the vehicles collided.

The ATV driver, Daniel Norris Stowell, 71, of Minnesota Lake, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The patrol said it’s unknown whether Stowell had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

The ambulance driver, Mark Stephen Schmitz, 67, of Wells, wasn’t injured in the crash. Mandy Joy Root, 37, of Wells, a passenger in the ambulance, also was not injured. Both ambulance occupants were wearing seat belts.