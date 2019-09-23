Man Installs Locked Safe in Fridge to Keep Chocolate Stash From His Fiance, Goes Viral

Some people will go to extreme lengths to save a beloved food item from being gobbled up — even if that means risking the wrath of a loved one.

Stacey Lowe, a mom from Bridgend, Wales, was recently shocked to find out Dave Williams, her husband-to-be, decided to make sure that she wouldn’t be able to nibble on any of his chocolate stash by installing a safe in their fridge.

On Sept. 12, Lowe took to Facebook to rant (in a lighthearted yet expletive-filled post) about her man’s drastic measure to keep her away from his treats.

Stacey Lowe, a mom from Wales, was shocked to find that her husband had locked away his chocolate stash in a fridge safe. Mercury Press & Media via Caters

“So this is what it has come too! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens,” Lowe, who welcomed a baby girl in April 2018, wrote to friends and followers along with a picture of the fridge lockbox. After playfully calling her beloved an “arsehole,” Lowe continued, “Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!

According to Lowe, Williams had purchased a clear, plastic safe from Amazon and installed it in their fridge. Inside it, there was no money, nor any family heirlooms … just a few packages and bars of chocolate Williams wanted all to himself.

In just a week, Lowe’s post has accumulated over 115,000 comments and 60,000 shares.

Many people praised Williams for his crafty solution.

“This is genius,” someone commented.

“I’ll be getting one of these,” another person wrote.

One woman made a humorous suggestion, saying, “I’d be putting something else under lock and key if I were you.”

Hundreds of commenters admitted the invention would be a great way to keep kids out of any special sweets being stored in the fridge. But plenty of others sided with Lowe.

“I think the fact that you can see through it makes it even more of a slap in the face,” wrote one person.

Despite the endless comments praising Williams’ idea (or just the box itself), Lowe told the Mercury Press that the stunt was truly all in good fun and gave her a good laugh.

“I put it up for family and friends to have a giggle as everyone knows I’m a chocoholic and as soon as I eat mine I end up eating his in the early hours in the morning when I go and get the baby a bottle,” she said.

Source: today.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook