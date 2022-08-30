Man jailed on child rape charges accused of possessing child porn

A Gibbon man who is currently in jail, accused of raping a minor, is facing new charges.

Kevin John Benner, 36, was charged last week with felony possession of child pornography in Sibley County Court.

A criminal complaint says the mother of the girl Benner is accused of raping found child pornography on his cell phones and reported it to police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed the phones and found three videos and one photo, according to the complaint. The videos showed three different girls, all under the age of 18, being raped by adult men. The photo was a still image from one of the videos.

Court documents say text messages between Benner and the girl’s mother were also discovered on the phones. Benner allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl in the messages. Agents also found several search inquiries on Benner’s phone about how to apologize to a woman for touching her daughter, according to the complaint.

Benner was charged in May with the rape of a girl under the age of thirteen. He’s been in custody in Sibley County since his initial arrest.