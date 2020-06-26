Man killed in crash south of Sanborn

(Marshall, MN) – A man was killed in a crash south of Sanborn Thursday just before noon.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not named the victim, but says a 37-year-old man from Reading was killed.

According to a crash report, a 2008 Chevy Silverado and an International dump truck were stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 71 near County Rd 41, when a northbound 2005 Chevy Silverado rear-ended the dump truck, which rear-ended the 2008 Silverado.

The driver of the 2008 Chevy Silverado was Jeffrey Wayne Shaner, 64, of Sanborn. The dump truck driver was identified as Greg Richard Boettger, 56, of Springfield.

Boettger and Shaner both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Windom Hospital for treatment.

Information on the fatal crash victim is expected to be released Friday.