Man killed in crash west of Faribault

(Faribault, MN) – A man is dead following a crash west of Faribault Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Lee Chappuis, 28, of Faribault, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Shieldsville Township, which happened at about 1 p.m.

A press release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Dodd Rod, southwest of Shieldville, where they found two badly-damaged vehicles in the ditch. Chappuis was found pinned beneath his Honda Civic and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He had been ejected from the vehicle.

Jason Robert Holicky, 42, of Kilkenny, was driving the Ford pickup that collided with Chappuis’ Honda. Holicky was transported to Allina Hospital in Faribault with believed non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Chappuis had been westbound on Dodd Rd, lost control on a curve, and crossed over into the eastbound lanes, colliding with Holicky’s pickup.

The crash remains under investigation.