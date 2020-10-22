Man killed in local crash was well-known Trump supporter

(Mankato, MN) – A man killed in a crash north of St. Peter earlier this week was famous around the state for his avid support of President Donald Trump.

Randall Thom, of Lakefield, was also known as “Front Row Joe,” and even created a Facebook page for Trump supporters by the same name. Members of the group say Thom was heading home from the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport when the crash occurred.

Thom was also the subject of some controversy in Jackson County last year after his dog – named Donald Trump – was shot and killed, and social media users blamed Democrat neighbors for shooting the dog because of its name. But the Jackson Country Sheriff refuted those claims, saying the shooter had been legally protecting their livestock.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports showed that Thom had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.