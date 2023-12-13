Man killed in Redwood County crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Redwood County north of Revere Tuesday night.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says a state trooper responding to a report that a vehicle had driven in the ditch found a pickup truck near the intersection of 140th St and Garden Ave.

The driver was not breathing and did not have a pulse when the trooper discovered him. Life-saving measures were started, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Randall Flesner.

A news release says Flesner was not wearing a seat belt, which contributed to the severity of his injuries.