Man killed in single-vehicle crash in rural Le Sueur County

A man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Le Sueur County.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck trees off-road on 221st Ave near Glens Beach Rd in Elysian Township just after 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office discovered a car in the north ditch of 221st Ave that had sustained substantial damage.

The body of Trevyn David Case, 26, of Minneapolis, was found inside the car. Case was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say it appears that Case was northbound on 221st Ave when he lost control on a curve, went off-road, and struck the trees.

The crash remains under investigation.