Man killed, teen seriously injured, another hospitalized in Cottonwood County crash

A man was killed Labor Day afternoon and two others were injured in a crash in Cottonwood County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an F-350 collided with a Pontiac Vibe that was slowing for the intersection with Co Rd 5 on Highway 62 west of Windom at 12:30 p.m.

Both occupants of the Pontiac were transported by ambulance to Windom Area Health, where the passenger in the car, Henry Ngisa Nyandwaki, 54, succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac, Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, 15, of Windom, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The pickup driver, Scott Craig Runck, 37, of Avoca, was transported to a hospital in Worthington with believed non-life threatening injuries.