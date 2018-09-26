Man Kills Protected Trumpeter Swans During Waterfowl Opener In Nicollet County

A 47-year-old man is facing possible charges, accused of shooting and killing a protected species during the waterfowl opener last weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the incident, saying a 47-year-old man admitted to shooting two trumpeter swans on Saturday morning on Duck Lake just north of Nicollet. Two hunters reported to the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line just before 7 a.m. that they’d seen the swans fall from the sky.

A 47-year-old hunter was on the waters of Duck Lake and was questioned. He directed the responding officer to a deceased swan. The conservation officer found a second swan mortally wounded in the water. The hunter told officials he’d misidentified the swans for geese.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Nicollet County attorney’s office will review the reports for possible charges, which include: taking a protected species, having an unplugged shotgun, possession of lead shot, failure to possess a small game license, failure to possess a federal duck stamp, and failure to have HIP (Harvest Information Program) Certification.

The hunter’s shotgun and the two swans were confiscated by DNR officials. His name is not yet being released.

Trumpeter swans are a species of special concern in Minnesota. They were designated as extirpated from Minnesota by the mid-1900’s, and have gradually re-built their population after being introduced in 1996.

