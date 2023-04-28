Man live streamed standoff before being fatally shot by FBI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — FBI agents fatally shot a man who barricaded himself inside a Minneapolis home for several hours as he livestreamed negotiations with officers as they tried to convince him to surrender. The Star Tribune reported a federal affidavit released Thursday night identified the man killed as 33-year-old Chue Feng Yang of St. Paul, who also went by the first name Kevin. Yang used Facebook to livestream and record several minutes of negotiations until he went outside the house with a woman tied to him. An FBI statement said Yang, who was armed, was fatally shot. Yang had a long criminal record and FBI agents were there to arrest him on outstanding warrants.