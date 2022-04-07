Man out on bail arrested on new drug charges

A man who was out on bail from a November arrest on drug charges is back behind bars.

Michael Allen Smith, 38, was arrested Thursday in rural Mapleton, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Agents were at Smith’s home executing a warrant that was obtained after Smith allegedly sold 30 grams of methamphetamine to a task force informant in early March.

An MRVDTF press release says agents seized an additional 75 grams of meth, 44 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a half-pound of marijuana. THC edibles and prescription medication were also seized, according to the release.

Agents had previously executed a search warrant at Smith’s home in November 2021. MRVDTF seized a half-pound of meth and “numerous” illegally-possessed firearms during that incident, according to the police.

Smith was booked in the Blue Earth County Jail on new charges of 1st-degree drug sales and 1st-degree possession.