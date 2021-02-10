Man pleads guilty to killing wife, wounding 2 neighbors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Bloomington man accused of killing his wife and wounding two neighbors has pleaded guilty to four charges.

Authorities say 48-year-old Jason Mesich shot and killed his wife, Angela, while they were in the garage of their Bloomington home on Aug. 30. He then shot a 29-year-old woman and her 12-year-old sister who were in the yard next door.

Mesich told police he thought the sisters might have heard him kill his wife. The plea agreement in Hennepin County District Court calls for Mesich to serve more than 48 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty for shooting at a Bloomington police officer.