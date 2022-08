A man pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in the overdose death of a 31-year man.

Twenty-seven-year-old Myles Hickman admitted during his plea hearing that he sold heroin containing fentanyl to Jesse Barnhart. Barnhart was found dead inside a Mankato apartment in May 2021, days after he was released from treatment.

Hickman remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.