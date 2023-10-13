Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum has pleaded guilty. Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin was indicted in May on one count of theft of a major artwork. He appeared in federal court Friday in Duluth. The shoes from the film were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005. No one was arrested until Martin was charged this year. The slippers were recovered in a 2018 FBI sting in Minneapolis.