Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005

October 13, 2023 12:11PM CDT
@ap.news FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit on display at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. A man charged with the long-ago museum heist of the pair of ruby slippers was expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 shedding light on a whodunnit mystery dating back 18 years. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum has pleaded guilty. Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin was indicted in May on one count of theft of a major artwork. He appeared in federal court Friday in Duluth. The shoes from the film were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005. No one was arrested until Martin was charged this year. The slippers were recovered in a 2018 FBI sting in Minneapolis.

