Man recovering, wife dead after domestic shooting in McLeod County

(Glencoe, MN) – A man is in stable condition and his wife dead of self-inflicted wounds after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in McLeod County.

A press release from the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a shooting on Sunday at 11:17 a.m. east of Silver Lake on 207th St. Bruce Lamott, 54, was shot and is now in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the release.

Police say the suspect, 54-year-old Carrie Lamott was later found dead of self-inflicted wounds.

The Star Tribune reports Carrie Lamott was discovered dead a bathtub with knife wounds.