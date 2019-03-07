Man rescued after fall inside Olivia grain storage building Friday

(Olivia, MN) – A grain company employee in Olivia was injured in a fall inside a grain storage structure Friday afternoon.

Travis Lubitz with the Olivia Fire Department says at around 5 p.m. the man fell about 20 to 30 feet from a platform inside the building and landed in some soybeans. The fire department’s technical rescue team arrived, lowered a piece of equipment into the facility, strapped the victim in, and raised him up through the top of the building.

They then lowered him 60 to 70 feet to the ground, where he was placed in an ambulance and taken to RC Hospital in Olivia. The man’s name and severity of his injuries are unknown.

Lubitz says the technical rescue team had just practiced this exact type of rescue this past week with some brand new equipment.

There have been at least two other cases of people becoming trapped in grain bins over the past year. Last April, a man was rescued after his foot became trapped in a grain bin in rural Courtland. Just a month later, a Lamberton man died after becoming submerged in a bin at Meadowland Co-op.

Source: KLGR Redwood Falls

