Man responsible for crash that left educator paralyzed sentenced to jail

The man responsible for a crash that left a school superintendent paralyzed has been sentenced to jail.

Vincent David Irlbeck, 54, was convicted of criminal vehicular operation – bodily harm, gross negligence last month in Redwood County Court.

District Court Judge Patrick Rohland sentenced Irlbeck to 364 days in jail, with all but 75 days stayed for four years.

Irlbeck will spend four years on supervised probation and was ordered to write letters of apology to each of his victims. Irlbeck must also pay $119,657 in fines and restitution.

In May 2019, Irlbeck ran a stop sign on Knox Ave, near Sanborn, and crashed into a van on Highway 14.

Bruce Olson, who at the time of the crash was the superintendent at Red Rock Central School District, was a passenger in the van. Court documents say the crash left Olson a quadriplegic.