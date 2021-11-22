Man robbed at gunpoint after accepting ride in Mankato, say police

Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint after accepting a ride in Mankato early Saturday morning.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said the victim was walking with three friends near Glenwood Ave and Locust St when he got into a vehicle that he believed was a ride home. It doesn’t appear the victim was forced into the vehicle, and he was the only member of his group to accept the ride, Schisel said.

The victim told police that four occupants in the vehicle drove him to an ATM where they forced him to withdraw money at gunpoint. After he withdrew a small amount of cash, the robbers dropped him off at the corner of Monks and Welcome avenues, according to Schisel. Police say nothing else was taken from the victim.

The victim and the alleged robbers did not know each other, according to police.

The robbery was reported at 4:08 a.m. by the victim, who told police the incident had happened about a half-hour prior.

The incident remains under investigation.