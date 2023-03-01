Man sentenced in Mankato apartment shooting that prompted neighborhood lockdown

The man responsible for a shooting that sent a Mankato neighborhood into lockdown has been sentenced to prison.

Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed, 30, was sentenced Feb 13 in Blue Earth County Court on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder and a second firearm possession charge were dismissed.

Judge Andrea J. Lieser sentenced Mohamed to 60 months in prison on the firearms charge and 57 months in prison on the assault charge. His sentences will be served concurrently, and he will receive credit for 150 days already served. Minnesota inmates typically serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison with the remaining time spent on supervised probation. That means Mohamed will serve about three years behind bars before he is eligible for release.

In September, Mankato police issued a “shelter-in-place” warning after a shooting at the Tower Apartments on Echo Street, where a male victim had been shot in the hip.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Mohamed, who fled Mankato after the incident. He was arrested by Mankato Police the next day.

Prosecutors argued for maximum sentencing for Mohamed, who had five felony convictions prior to the shooting. A memorandum filed with the district court on Feb 9 says Mohamed has multiple convictions from Washington state, including 2nd-degree robbery in 2009, and felony theft in 2010. He was also convicted on two counts of 1st-degree robbery and illegally possessing a firearm in 2013. He also has multiple assault convictions, according to the memo.

The maximum sentence for firearm possession was 61 months, while the assault charge carried a maximum 68-month sentence, according to the court filing.

Mohamed is incarcerated at the St Cloud Correctional Facility.