Man sentenced to jail time for incident that left baby hospitalized with serious head injury

A former New Ulm man was sentenced to jail time for an incident that left a baby with serious injuries.

Thomas Hubert Llewellyn Andrews, 36, of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday in Brown County Court to 90 days in jail on a felony charge of reckless child endangerment. Charges of 1st-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault, and a second child endangerment charge were dropped as part of a plea deal.

If Andrews successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Andrews will serve his sentence in two separate segments at the Brown County Jail. District Court Judge Robert Docherty also ordered Andrews to participate in therapy and remain drug and alcohol-free.

In July 2022, New Ulm Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby. Police thought initially thought the child was deceased when they arrived on the scene because the baby was completely limp. The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, where doctors determined the 3-month-old had suffered bleeding outside the brain and eye hemorrhaging caused by serious head injury.

Investigators say Andrews eventually admitted he had dropped the baby into a bouncer after becoming frustrated that the child was screaming and refused to eat.