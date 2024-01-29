Man sentenced to probation in fentanyl murder case

A man was sentenced to probation earlier for his part in his former girlfriend’s fentanyl murder case

Conner Lee Hoeft, now 22, was sentenced on January 10 to seven years of supervised probation on a charge of felony 3rd-degree aiding and abetting murder.

Blue Earth County District Court Judge Gregory J. Anderson stayed an 86-month prison sentence for the length of Hoeft’s probation. Hoeft was also sentenced to four days already served in jail.

The sentence was a departure from the guidelines set by the courts. In a sentencing departure report filed in the courts, Anderson noted that Hoeft was “particularly amenable to probation,” and “shows remorse/accepts responsibility.”

Mankato police responded to a suspected overdose on December 1, 2022, and found Hoeft unresponsive and his then-girlfriend, 21-year-old Eva Letourneau, deceased. Her death was later determined to be caused by fentanyl toxicity.

Hoeft and two others were accused of purchasing and supplying the counterfeit pills that contained the fentanyl responsible for killing Letourneau.

Hailey Ross, who was Latourneau’s roommate at the time of her death, and Kueth Pamier Ruae, are also each facing a 3rd-degree aiding and abetting murder charge. Neither Ross nor Ruae have been sentenced.