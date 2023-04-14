Man seriously injured in Brooklyn Center dog attack

A man was seriously injured during a dog attack in Brooklyn Center Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Halifax Ave N, where they found four dogs attacking someone in the backyard.

Police deployed a “less lethal round,” and struck at least one of the dogs, which dispersed them all into the home. Officers were then able to secure a garage door and begin to render aid to the victim.

Most of the male victim’s clothing had been ripped off and he had suffered extensive bites to a majority of his body, according to a Brooklyn Center Police Department news release. The victim was intubated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was immediately taken to surgery.

Police say the victim faces a long recovery and will likely be hospitalized for several weeks.

The dogs were transported to PUPS and are quarantined pending a dangerous dog evaluation process.