Man seriously injured in Mapleton shooting

Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Mapleton.

Police responded to the 100 block of 4th Ave SE at 10:13 a.m. where officers found a 50-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

The man, who is not being identified at this time, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office. The release says the victim was conscious and alert at the scene.

Investigators say other people were present during the shooting. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the suspect and to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined in the investigation.