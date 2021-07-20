Man severely injured after falling several stories at Bird Island co-op

A man was severely injured Monday afternoon after falling several stories at a co-op in Bird Island.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 1:31 p.m. at the United Farmer’s Co-op off Main St. A 911 caller had reported an employee working inside the main elevator had fallen and was trapped inside, according to a news release.

The man was identified as Matthew Rice, 26, of Olivia.

First responders found Rice inside of the co-op, about 40 to 50 feet below where he had fallen, according to the release. Rice was extricated from the building and lowered to the ground, then airlifted from the scene. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with severe injuries.

The Bird Island Fire Department and Medical Response Team assisted at the scene.